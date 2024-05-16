President signs decrees on Ukraine's withdrawal from a number of CIS agreements and decisions

Today, on May 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on Ukraine's withdrawal from a number of agreements concluded within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States. This is reported by Rubrika, referring to the Office of the President, UNN reports .

Details

The website states that the President signed four decrees. One of them states that Ukraine has withdrawn from the agreement between the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States on the Strategic Forces.

The second decree states that Ukraine has withdrawn from the agreement of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States on the Armed Forces and Border Troops.

The third stipulates that Ukraine has withdrawn from the agreement on the establishment of the Joint Consultative Commission on Disarmament. The fourth states that Ukraine will withdraw from such decisions of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States:

Decision on the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States;

Decision on Amendments and Additions to the Regulations on the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States;

Decision on Amendments and Additions to the Regulations on the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Ukraine is going to withdraw from the CIS hydrometeorological agreement: the bill is already in the Rada