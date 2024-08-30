President of the Czech Republic: Russia's advance in the Pokrovsk sector is not related to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124904 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129381 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212331 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160716 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157223 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144844 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205924 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112602 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193699 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105195 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 96809 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 71910 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104684 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101486 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 58096 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212321 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205918 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193695 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220168 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207970 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 34285 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 48514 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153401 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152471 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156444 views
President of the Czech Republic: Russia's advance in the Pokrovsk sector is not related to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region

President of the Czech Republic: Russia's advance in the Pokrovsk sector is not related to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74581 views

Czech President Petr Pavel said that the intensification of Russia's offensive in Donbas is not related to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region. According to him, Russia is seeking to seize all four annexed regions.

The increase in the pace of Russia's advance in the Pokrovske direction in Donetsk region is not related to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region of Russia. This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel during a press conference in Prague, UNN reports.

"I don't think there is a direct connection between the Kursk operation and the higher rate of Russian advance (in Donbas - ed.). It simply means that the Russian leadership continues to move towards the goal of seizing the territory of all four regions that they consider theirs. And this is what they want to achieve within a convenient time, while the weather is still good for military operations," Pavel said.

Earlier, MP and Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla told Radio Liberty that the rapid advance of Russian troops in the Pokrovske direction may be due to the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces units were pulled back to conduct an offensive in the Kursk region of Russia.

On August 27, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that one of the main goals of the Kursk operation was to divert Russian forces from critical areas of the front, and Russia had anticipated this goal and instead focused its main efforts and increased its presence in the Pokrovske direction.

Zelensky on the operation in the Kursk region: “the most important result for us there is the replenishment of the exchange fund”30.08.24, 20:44 • 52187 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

