President and First Lady discuss investigation of Russian crimes against Ukraine with Duchess of Edinburgh

On April 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who visited Kyiv for the first time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

Details

The presidential couple thanked the Duchess for her visit.

We very much appreciate the support of the people of the UK, in particular, we are grateful for the shelter for our refugees since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. We are also very grateful for all the military aid packages from your government and prime ministers. It is extremely important for our military - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Olena Zelenska thanked the Duchess for fighting sexual violence in war. In particular, for her online participation in an international conference on restoring the rights of victims of sexual violence, which took place in March in Kyiv with the support of the United Kingdom.

It was a powerful advocacy event to promote the issue of interim temporary reparations for victims. Now the first 50 people are going through the identification process. After that, they will receive payments. As a result of the project implementation, a significant increase in the number of testimonies and cases that will be documented is expected - Zelenska noted.

The First Lady also noted the UK's assistance in organizing a national judicial investigation of Russian war crimes and its participation in the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children Held in Captivity by Russia .

First visit of a British royal since 2014: the Duchess of Edinburgh arrives in Kyiv