Preparing for EU accession negotiations: Ukraine and the European Commission held consultations on transport policy

In Brussels, the Ukrainian delegation held important sectoral consultations with the European Commission in preparation for formal negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. This was stated by the Ministry of Reconstruction, reports UNN.

Details

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna and Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Serhiy Derkach held talks with the relevant directorates of the European Commission.

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development plays an important role in Ukraine's European integration process, in particular through the implementation of EU legislation in the areas of regional policy, transport, and trans-European networks. In total, there are almost 4,000 legal acts, of which about 400 need to be implemented - said Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

According to him, the ministry aims to create an infrastructure that would meet European standards in each region.

It is noted that Ukraine is now going through an extremely important stage of the negotiation process - screening the compliance of our legislation with the law of the European Union.

Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach emphasized that the complexity of transport policy is not just the number of regulations to be implemented, but the fact that it involves physical infrastructure and technical regulations that must meet EU requirements.

Our task is to create the conditions under which Ukrainian transport and logistics will become an integral part of the European economic space - Derkach said.

Recall

In July , Ukraine and the European Commission started bilateral meetings as part of the process of assessing the approximation of Ukrainian legislation to EU law, an important step on the road to EU membership.