Pre-trial restraint will be imposed on MP Tyshchenko today or tomorrow - SBI

After being served with a notice of suspicion, MP Mykola Tyshchenko will be chosen a measure of restraint today or tomorrow, the prosecution will request round-the-clock house arrest. This was reported on the air of KYIV24 by the State Bureau of Investigation's communications adviser Tetyana Sapyan, UNN reports.

Details

"Of course, the investigation has collected all the evidence. They analyzed video materials and found that this was done by prior conspiracy with a group of people and with the use of physical force and special means. And this leads to the fact that the MP will most likely have a preventive measure imposed on him in the coming days, and I hope it will happen today or tomorrow. You know that the prosecution will ask for a round-the-clock house arrest," Sapian said.

