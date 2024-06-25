Pre-trial restraint will be imposed on MP Tyshchenko today or tomorrow - SBI

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92076 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104526 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120710 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189812 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234073 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143594 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369311 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181792 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149652 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197940 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92077 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86933 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104527 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100920 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120713 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1544 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4782 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11904 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13531 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17496 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Pre-trial restraint will be imposed on MP Tyshchenko today or tomorrow - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12466 views

After being served with a notice of suspicion, MP Mykola Tyshchenko will be chosen a measure of restraint today or tomorrow, and the prosecution will request round-the-clock house arrest.

Pre-trial restraint will be imposed on MP Tyshchenko today or tomorrow - SBI

After being served with a notice of suspicion, MP Mykola Tyshchenko will be chosen a measure of restraint today or tomorrow, the prosecution will request round-the-clock house arrest. This was reported on the air of KYIV24 by the State Bureau of Investigation's communications adviser Tetyana Sapyan, UNN reports.

Details

"Of course, the investigation has collected all the evidence. They analyzed video materials and found that this was done by prior conspiracy with a group of people and with the use of physical force and special means. And this leads to the fact that the MP will most likely have a preventive measure imposed on him in the coming days, and I hope it will happen today or tomorrow. You know that the prosecution will ask for a round-the-clock house arrest," Sapian said.

MP Tyshchenko served a notice of suspicion over events in Dnipro25.06.24, 08:35 • 14397 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31