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Pre-orders for METRO 2039 begin next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

4A Games and Deep Silver will open pre-orders for Metro 2039 next week. The Collector’s Edition will include a replica of the hero’s helmet.

Pre-orders for METRO 2039 begin next week

The Ukrainian computer game developer 4A Games, together with Deep Silver, announced that pre-orders for the upcoming shooter METRO 2039 will open next week. The developers announced this on Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

Pre-orders open next week — don’t forget to register your interest in the METRO 2039 Collector’s Edition to be the first to find out where it can be purchased

— the statement said.

It should be noted that the developers previously announced the release of a Collector’s Edition that will allow fans to truly immerse themselves in this world — featuring an authentic, expertly crafted replica of the mysterious Stranger’s helmet, covered in battle scars.

In other words, along with the game, players will also receive the protagonist’s helmet. The price of the Collector’s Edition has not been disclosed; however, according to media reports, it could cost up to $300.

Related

In April, the Ukrainian company 4A Games, together with Deep Silver, officially announced Metro 2039 and released a trailer for the game.

4A Games and Deep Silver presented a new trailer for "Metro 2039" at Gamescom-2026.

The shooter "Metro 2039" received the "Best Visuals" award at the annual international video game exhibition Gamescom-2026.

4A Games and Deep Silver announced the release of the new shooter "Metro 2039" on February 4 next year.

The upcoming Ukrainian shooter Metro 2039, scheduled for release in February next year and developed by 4A Games and Deep Silver, has been nominated for a Golden Joystick Award in the "Most Wanted Game" category. Fans of the series can vote until October 23.

4A Games, together with Deep Silver, announced a major update for the Metro 2033 and Last Light series to mark the sale of 50 million copies of games in the series worldwide.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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