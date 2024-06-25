MP Petro Poroshenko topped the list of politicians with the highest anti-rating. In general, more than 75% of Ukrainians do not trust him, and about 64% are sure of the harmfulness of his activities for Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation. This is stated in the sociological study "Active Group" on the topic "mood of Ukrainians and attitude to political leaders", reports UNN.

The least of all politicians trust Petro Poroshenko – 75.3%, while only 5.3% of respondents fully trust him.

Answering the question: "Does the politician's activities harm or help Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation?"63.6% of respondents said that they consider Poroshenko's activities harmful.

About 71% of respondents believe that the international activities of the eurosolidarnost leader are negative for the state.

The Ukrainians were also asked what they think about the statements of politicians about their assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Only 7% believe that Poroshenko helps the military. And more than 72% of respondents believe that the deputy is engaged only in PR. But this opinion is also shared by the military – last week the fighters statedthat thousands of boards worth millions of hryvnias with Poroshenko's advertising throughout the country are speculation on the armed forces of Ukraine.

But more than 60% of Ukrainians trust President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky the most among politicians; more than 82% of respondents called his international activities positive for Ukraine.

The study was conducted by the active Group using the online panel "SunFlower Sociology". Method: self-completion of questionnaires by Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and over. Sample: 2000 questionnaires (representative by age, gender, and region of Ukraine). Data collection period: June 19, 202

As previously reported, Ukrainians called Poroshenko a disappointment last year. In December 2023, before trying to meet with the pro-Russian Prime Minister of Hungary Orban, Poroshenko Received more than UAH 37 million from the Hungarian government. at the same time, according to experts, Poroshenko was supposed to send a signal to Russia through Orban about his readiness to lead the campaign to "force Ukraine to peace".