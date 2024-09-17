Power supply in Sumy district restored by 80% after Russian attack - RMA

After a nighttime drone attack by Russia on Sumy region, power companies have fully restored power supply in Konotop, and restored 80% of it in Sumy district. This was announced by the head of the Sumy regional military administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon on Tuesday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The operational situation in Sumy region is difficult. Critical infrastructure facilities are being attacked. As for the night attack, Konotop and the Sumy district of Sumy were the most affected - said Artyukh.

According to him, power engineers worked all night and managed to restore power supply by 100% in Konotop and the district.

Power supply restored by 80% in Sumy district, Sumy - Artiukh added.

He said that the consequences are still being dealt with, and that "invincibility points" are operating in the cities.

Recall

In Sumy, after a massive attack by the "Shahed" , power supply to all water intakes has been restored, and the standard pressure of water supply to the city is being formed.