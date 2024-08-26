Power supply in Odesa region to be restored within a day - Kharlov

Today, on August 26, 580 subscribers in Odesa region were left without electricity as a result of a missile attack by Russia. During the day, this number was reduced by 4 times. Power engineers are doing everything possible to ensure that the residents of Odesa region will have electricity tomorrow. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov on the air of the “United News” marathon, UNN reports .

Several power lines in the region were damaged as a result of the falling debris from the downed missiles, and at the peak of today 580,000 customers in the region were without electricity. Thanks to our power engineers and DTEK, this number has now been reduced to 150,000. We expect to restore power supply in full within 24 hours - he said.

Kharlov added that the region's air defense forces managed to shoot down all the air targets that were heading to Odesa region.