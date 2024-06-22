Power outage schedules after the Russia's night attack will begin earlier, from 2 p.m. - Ukrenergo

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92043 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104469 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120670 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189786 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234052 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143586 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369305 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181791 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149651 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197940 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65879 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73513 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86715 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31396 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92043 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86893 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104469 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120670 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1528 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4770 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11898 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13526 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17492 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Power outage schedules after the Russia's night attack will begin earlier, from 2 p.m. - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60930 views

According to the state energy company Ukrenergo, due to the night attack of Russia, power outages in Ukraine will begin earlier, at 14:00 on June 22.

Power outage schedules after the Russia's night attack will begin earlier, from 2 p.m. - Ukrenergo

After the night attack of Russian troops in Ukraine, power outage schedules will start operating earlier - from 14 o'clock, Ukrenergo reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"On June 22, restrictions will take effect earlier. Regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules throughout Ukraine from 14: 00 to 24: 00, " the report says.

The reason is the consequences of massive enemy attacks on power facilities.

Russia's night strike on the energy sector: a gas facility is among those attacked, there are no plans to expand shutdown schedules yet6/22/24, 10:19 AM • 74351 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31