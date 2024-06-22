Power outage schedules after the Russia's night attack will begin earlier, from 2 p.m. - Ukrenergo

After the night attack of Russian troops in Ukraine, power outage schedules will start operating earlier - from 14 o'clock, Ukrenergo reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"On June 22, restrictions will take effect earlier. Regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules throughout Ukraine from 14: 00 to 24: 00, " the report says.

The reason is the consequences of massive enemy attacks on power facilities.

