Power outage schedules after the Russia's night attack will begin earlier, from 2 p.m. - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
According to the state energy company Ukrenergo, due to the night attack of Russia, power outages in Ukraine will begin earlier, at 14:00 on June 22.
After the night attack of Russian troops in Ukraine, power outage schedules will start operating earlier - from 14 o'clock, Ukrenergo reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
"On June 22, restrictions will take effect earlier. Regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules throughout Ukraine from 14: 00 to 24: 00, " the report says.
The reason is the consequences of massive enemy attacks on power facilities.
