Power outage schedules have been tightened for the third time in a day: what is expected

In the regions, regional power companies report even more tightening of the schedules of power outages - with two queues from 14:00 to 16:00 instead of the previously announced one queue and with three queues of outages instead of two from 18:00 to 22:00, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Volynoblenergo reported that NPC Ukrenergo ordered an increase in the volume of electricity consumption restrictions and introduced additional hours of blackouts in the schedule, according to which two stages of blackouts will now be in effect from 14:00 to 16:00,

"Today is not a good day at all. Unfortunately, there are changes in the schedule of hourly outages for today, September 3. (...) 14:00-16:00 - two queues instead of one; 16:00-18:00 - two queues, as previously warned; 18:00-22:00 - three queues instead of two: 22:00-24:00 - two queues, as previously warned," Chernihivoblenergo said, not ruling out that there would be more changes.

Other regions, including Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Chernivtsi, and Lviv, also reported changed blackout schedules.

Electricity consumption remains high due to heat wave, outage schedules tightened again