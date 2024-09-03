Electricity consumption remains high due to heat wave, outage schedules tightened again

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121282 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124458 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203191 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156161 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154220 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143534 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200674 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112501 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189131 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105145 views

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56737 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 67478 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 39456 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 97174 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 76069 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203191 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200674 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215754 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203698 views
Actual people
Actual places
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26038 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150949 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154170 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145054 views
Electricity consumption remains high due to heat wave, outage schedules tightened again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15061 views

Electricity consumption remains high due to the heat wave in eastern and southern Ukraine. 545 settlements are without power due to the hostilities, and blackouts are scheduled throughout the day.

Electricity consumption remains high due to the heat wave in the eastern and southern regions. The blackout schedules will be in effect throughout the day. Due to hostilities and other reasons, 545 settlements are without electricity. This was reported on Tuesday by NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Consumption

Consumption, as indicated, remains high due to the persistence of heat in the eastern and southern regions. Yesterday, September 2, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the daytime. It was at the same level as on the previous working day - Friday, August 30. Today, as of 9:30 a.m., electricity consumption is 2.7% lower than at the same time yesterday, September 2.

"As a result of the Russian massive air attack on the power system on August 26, consumption restrictions continue to be in effect in Ukraine throughout the day," the statement said.

Meanwhile, regional power distribution companies report that the blackout schedules have been changed for the second time today and the scope of restrictions has been increased, with two rounds of blackouts until 14:00, compared to the previously announced one round from 12:00 to 14:00.

Import and export

Imports - throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 13,256 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 905 MW in some hours. Exports are not carried out and are not planned.

De-energization

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 545 settlements are without power supply in full or partially this morning.

Due to the hostilities, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kherson regions.

Last night, one of the lines supplying Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant was disconnected by a protection action. As a result, the reliability of power supply to ZNPP was reduced. Power engineers are establishing the causes of the outage and will be ready to eliminate them, provided the security situation is appropriate.

For technical reasons, there are consumers in Lviv region without electricity. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising