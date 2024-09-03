Electricity consumption remains high due to heat wave, outage schedules tightened again

Electricity consumption remains high due to the heat wave in the eastern and southern regions. The blackout schedules will be in effect throughout the day. Due to hostilities and other reasons, 545 settlements are without electricity. This was reported on Tuesday by NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Consumption

Consumption, as indicated, remains high due to the persistence of heat in the eastern and southern regions. Yesterday, September 2, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the daytime. It was at the same level as on the previous working day - Friday, August 30. Today, as of 9:30 a.m., electricity consumption is 2.7% lower than at the same time yesterday, September 2.

"As a result of the Russian massive air attack on the power system on August 26, consumption restrictions continue to be in effect in Ukraine throughout the day," the statement said.

Meanwhile, regional power distribution companies report that the blackout schedules have been changed for the second time today and the scope of restrictions has been increased, with two rounds of blackouts until 14:00, compared to the previously announced one round from 12:00 to 14:00.

Import and export

Imports - throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 13,256 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 905 MW in some hours. Exports are not carried out and are not planned.

De-energization

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 545 settlements are without power supply in full or partially this morning.

Due to the hostilities, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kherson regions.

Last night, one of the lines supplying Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant was disconnected by a protection action. As a result, the reliability of power supply to ZNPP was reduced. Power engineers are establishing the causes of the outage and will be ready to eliminate them, provided the security situation is appropriate.

For technical reasons, there are consumers in Lviv region without electricity.