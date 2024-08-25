Power engineers restored electricity supply to more than 7 thousand consumers - Ministry of Energy

Over the past day, power companies restored power to 7,220 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. No electricity restrictions are planned for today. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the situation in the energy sector remains difficult. Massive enemy attacks have caused serious damage, and the system is still vulnerable. Russian troops continue to shell energy infrastructure on a daily basis, especially in the frontline and border regions, where substations and power lines suffer the most damage.

Nevertheless, a large-scale repair campaign is underway to restore power facilities. Power engineers are working to ensure the stability and integrity of the power system and prepare it for the autumn and winter period.

CONSEQUENCES OF SHELLING

Kharkiv region: as a result of hostilities, substations and residential consumers connected to them were cut off twice. Donetsk region: overhead lines were cut off for a short time due to hostilities.

NETWORK STATUS

Southern region: a high-voltage overhead line connecting the power systems of Ukraine and Moldova was disconnected overnight.Northern region: a substation was de-energized for technological reasons. Consumers were not disconnected from the power grid.

The Ministry of Energy urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 17:00 to 22:00.

Recall

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko saidthat Ukraine is managing to prepare for the winter period despite the difficulties. Hostile shelling remains a key factor, but measures are being taken to restore and protect the energy system.