Power engineers restored electricity supply to more than 7 thousand consumers - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 34358 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134655 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139995 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230878 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168990 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162319 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147051 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215554 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112841 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202303 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 66083 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 38305 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 41631 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103890 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 96274 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230877 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202302 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228523 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215934 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 96274 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103890 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156850 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155700 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159542 views
Power engineers restored electricity supply to more than 7 thousand consumers - Ministry of Energy

Power engineers restored electricity supply to more than 7 thousand consumers - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89986 views

Power engineers have restored power to 7,220 consumers who were cut off due to hostilities and technical violations. 524 settlements remain without electricity, and the situation in the energy sector is complicated due to hostile attacks.

Over the past day, power companies restored power to 7,220 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. No electricity restrictions are planned for today. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to UNN.

Over the past day, power companies restored power to 7,220 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. In total, 524 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to hostilities and technical disruptions,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the situation in the energy sector remains difficult. Massive enemy attacks have caused serious damage, and the system is still vulnerable. Russian troops continue to shell energy infrastructure on a daily basis, especially in the frontline and border regions, where substations and power lines suffer the most damage.

Nevertheless, a large-scale repair campaign is underway to restore power facilities. Power engineers are working to ensure the stability and integrity of the power system and prepare it for the autumn and winter period.

CONSEQUENCES OF SHELLING

Kharkiv region: as a result of hostilities, substations and residential consumers connected to them were cut off twice. Donetsk region: overhead lines were cut off for a short time due to hostilities.

NETWORK STATUS

Southern region: a high-voltage overhead line connecting the power systems of Ukraine and Moldova was disconnected overnight.Northern region: a substation was de-energized for technological reasons. Consumers were not disconnected from the power grid.

The Ministry of Energy urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 17:00 to 22:00.

Recall

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko saidthat Ukraine is managing to prepare for the winter period despite the difficulties. Hostile shelling remains a key factor, but measures are being taken to restore and protect the energy system.

Olga Rozgon

