Power engineers restore power supply line to Zaporizhzhya NPP OHL-750kV Dniprovska

Ukrainian power engineers have restored the power supply line to the Dneprovska OHL-750kV nuclear power plant. This is reported by NNEGC Energoatom, UNN reports.

Details

On May 23, 2024, at 16:50, the damaged external overhead line of OHL-750kV Dniprovska was restored.

The restoration of the line allows the two power lines to be reconnected: "Zaporizhzhia TPP-Ferrosplavna with a voltage of 330 kV and Dniprovska, which supplies power to the plant's own needs.

Recall

Since the beginning of the russian occupation, Zaporizhzhia NPP has already experienced 8 full blackouts and one partial blackout, with the launch of emergency diesel generators and safety systems. Failure of these systems could lead to an emergency.

