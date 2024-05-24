ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 14273 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89040 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141853 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146785 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241496 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172366 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164001 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148091 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220718 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112980 views

Actual people
Actual places
Power engineers restore power supply line to Zaporizhzhya NPP OHL-750kV Dniprovska

Power engineers restore power supply line to Zaporizhzhya NPP OHL-750kV Dniprovska

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25269 views

Ukrainian power engineers have restored the power supply line to Zaporizhzhya NPP, OHL-750kV Dniprovska, which allowed them to connect two power lines and meet the plant's own needs.

Ukrainian power engineers have restored the power supply line to the Dneprovska OHL-750kV nuclear power plant. This is reported by NNEGC Energoatom, UNN reports.

Details

On May 23, 2024, at 16:50, the damaged external overhead line of OHL-750kV Dniprovska was restored.

The restoration of the line allows the two power lines to be reconnected: "Zaporizhzhia TPP-Ferrosplavna with a voltage of 330 kV and Dniprovska, which supplies power to the plant's own needs.

Recall

Since the beginning of the russian occupation, Zaporizhzhia NPP has already experienced 8 full blackouts and one partial blackout, with the launch of emergency diesel generators and safety systems. Failure of these systems could lead to an emergency.

Zaporizhzhya NPP is on the verge of another blackout, power line disconnected due to Russian shelling - Energoatom04.04.24, 10:45 • 25237 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarTechnologies
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

