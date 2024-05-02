Power engineers restore electricity to over 2 thousand families in Odesa region after enemy attack

Power engineers have restored electricity to more than 2,000 families in Odesa region after a blackout caused by a Russian strike on the night of April 1. UNN reports this with reference to DTEK's press service.

Details

Reportedly, nighttime shelling by Russian occupiers damaged power lines in Odesa region. As a result, some residents of the region were left without electricity.

Power engineers started restoring the power as soon as they received permission from the military command and rescuers. As of now, all families have electricity again.

Recall

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa , 14 people were injured, one man was hospitalized in moderate condition. All others were treated on the spot.

Russians hit the sorting depot and branch of Nova Poshta.