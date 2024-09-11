Postal workers detained in Ternopil region for appropriating drones for the Armed Forces worth almost UAH 6 million

In Ternopil, a former postmaster together with his subordinates and an accomplice stole drones from parcels intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth almost UAH 6 million. The offenders resold the quadcopters on the Internet. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Details

The “scheme” was organized by two residents of Ternopil, one of whom was the head of a branch of a well-known postal service. The latter involved his subordinates in the scheme.

They reportedly appropriated the drones that arrived in parcels intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The criminals then repackaged the parcels, filling the empty boxes with similar weight and size junk.

Later, the dealers sold the quadcopters on the Internet at lower than market prices. The “goods” were sent to customers from the branch at their place of work. They received payment to controlled drop accounts and crypto wallets. One of the defendants, as noted, even registered a private entrepreneur to receive payments for the sale of property.

In this way, the defendants misappropriated the contents of 26 parcels for our soldiers with a total value of almost UAH 6 million.

Law enforcement officers conducted 14 searches at the suspects' residences, places of residence and vehicles in Lviv region and Kyiv. They seized 15 mobile phones, computer equipment, 25 bank cards, documents and draft records confirming the illegal activities of the criminals. The police also blocked digital assets on the “businessmen's” crypto wallets.

The defendants were served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 (Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office in a particularly large scale) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to 12 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

The court has now imposed on the suspects a personal recognizance and nightly house arrest. Investigative actions are ongoing to establish the whereabouts of all persons involved in the scheme.

