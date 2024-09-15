Posing as “newlyweds”: border guards expose son-in-law and mother-in-law who invented a scheme to travel abroad

At the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards detained a 56-year-old woman and her 39-year-old husband, who turned out to be her son-in-law and mother-in-law, who pretended to be “newlyweds” to leave Ukraine.

At the border with Poland, at the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards of the Lviv Detachment exposed a 56-year-old woman with a group I disability. She was accompanied by a 39-year-old man.

The wife was allegedly going to Germany for treatment as a person with a group I disability. They claimed that the woman needed an escort due to her disability. Subsequently, the woman admitted that the man was actually her son-in-law, the SBGS reported.

The National Police was notified of the detection of signs of a criminal offense.

