Posing as “newlyweds”: border guards expose son-in-law and mother-in-law who invented a scheme to travel abroad
Kyiv • UNN
At the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards exposed a 56-year-old woman and her 39-year-old son-in-law who were pretending to be married. They were trying to leave the country “legally” by posing as newlyweds.
At the border with Poland, at the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards of the Lviv Detachment exposed a 56-year-old woman with a group I disability. She was accompanied by a 39-year-old man.
The wife was allegedly going to Germany for treatment as a person with a group I disability. They claimed that the woman needed an escort due to her disability. Subsequently, the woman admitted that the man was actually her son-in-law, the SBGS reported.
The National Police was notified of the detection of signs of a criminal offense.
