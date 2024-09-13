Poroshenko's NGO caught embezzling UAH 17 million of Ukrainian donations for ransom of imprisoned official - expert Hladkykh

Petro Poroshenko-controlled charitable organizations Solidarity Cause of Communities and Poroshenko Charitable Foundation spent UAH 17 million of Ukrainian donations on bail for the former Deputy Defense Minister suspected of criminal offenses. The relevant court decision was published by political expert Valentyn Hladkykh.

“We are talking about the case of Ihor Pavlovsky, Deputy Defense Minister under President Poroshenko, who is suspected of organizing the supply of low-quality military equipment to the army. We are talking about the Centaur landing boats manufactured by Kuznya na Rybalskomu and ambulances produced by Bogdan Motors,” writes Hladkykh.

The expert cites the investigation data, according to which the equipment did not meet the established requirements and could not be used in the Armed Forces.

“According to SBI estimates, such actions caused damage to the state in excess of UAH 475 million. The punishment for the incriminated articles provides for seven to ten years in prison. In court, the Solidarity Cause of Communities and the Poroshenko Charitable Foundation posted 17 million hryvnias in bail for Pavlovsky, including money from donations from Ukrainians,” the expert writes.

Hladkykh notes that Petro Poroshenko was a co-owner of both companies involved in the SBI criminal proceedings, Kuznya na Rybalskomu and Bogdan Motors.

“In other words, Petro Oleksiyovych is advertising his charitable organizations, the NGO “Solidarity Cause of Communities” and the “Poroshenko Charitable Foundation” throughout the country, calling for donations to the Armed Forces. Ukrainians donate. And he chases the money through his own bank to buy out his former associates who robbed the state. Pavlovsky, Hladkovsky... I am sure that if the investigation catches Poroshenko's godfather and henchman Svynarchuk, he will buy him out as well. He will take it from the donations of Ukrainians,” Hladkykh summarizes.

