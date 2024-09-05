Pollution of the Desna River changes its character, is recorded 38 km to Chernihiv - Ministry of Environment

The nature of the pollution on the Desna River has begun to change, the Ministry of Environment reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Polluting organic matter has reached a section of the Desna River in the village of Boromyky in Chernihiv Oblast. It is 38 kilometers away from Chernihiv. Currently, there is a change in the nature of the pollution - it is not a continuous gap, but moves along the deepest part of the river, in the center. The pollution is settling to the bottom - the Ministry of Environment reported in on Telegram.

Details

Measures are reportedly being taken to oxygenate the surface water in the section of the Desna River near Chernihiv.

"According to the State Water Agency, the last five days have seen a slowdown in the movement of pollution: On September 3, it was 10 km/day, and on September 4 - 20 km/day. Over the past 30 km of pollutant movement along the Desna River, no fish kills have been recorded. The water is gray in color and has an unpleasant odor. There is a low dissolved oxygen content and high chemical oxygen consumption. An excess of manganese was recorded, which is caused by the process of decay of dead fish," the ministry said.

On the Desna River, experts of the State Environmental Inspectorate, together with the fish protection patrol, are reportedly taking measures to catch dead fish. "In total, as of today, 8 tons of dead fish have been collected in Chernihiv region, and more than 12 tons of dead fish have already been collected in Sumy region," the statement said.

In order to save live fish in places that have not yet been contaminated, local authorities and activists are reportedly clearing the tributaries of the Desna River so that fish can enter them unhindered.

To ensure the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the State Environmental Inspectorate have introduced enhanced control measures over fish sales in these regions. The population is being informed about the possible danger of using water from the Seim and Desna rivers for watering livestock and watering vegetables. "No facts of trade in fish that died in the rivers have been found," the Ministry of Environment reported.

