Politico: The case against Durov began when Telegram refused a police request to reveal the identity of a rapist

The case against Durov began with an investigation by OFMIN's unit that deals with child abuse cases. Investigators found that links to groups sharing illegal content, including materials related to child pornography, were openly distributed via Telegram. This was reported by politico, UNN.

Details [1

One of the reasons for the detention was that Telegram refused to provide law enforcement with data about a user who confessed to crimes against children in a conversation with a fake agent. After that, investigators turned their attention to Durov and his brother Nikolai, who is responsible for the platform's technical infrastructure.

The case against the Durov brothers was opened on February 8, 2024, at the request of the Paris prosecutor's office. In March, the prosecutor's office asked the cybercrime unit to collect all information about possible crimes related to Telegram. Subsequently, on March 25, arrest warrants were issued for the Durov brothers.

According to law enforcement officials, Telegram systematically ignored requests for information. The French National Gendarmerie reported 2,460 non-responses to its requests, which caused outrage not only in France but also among Eurojust partners, including Belgium.

Recall

On August 24, Durov flew to Paris from Baku on a private jet with a bodyguard and Yulia Vavilova, a crypto instructor and social media influencer. He was detained immediately after landing. The investigation now covers not only child pornography cases, but also a wider range of possible violations.

Macron did not know about Durov's arrival in France and did not plan a meeting