Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Politico: The case against Durov began when Telegram refused a police request to reveal the identity of a rapist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21782 views

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained in Paris on suspicion of facilitating the distribution of child pornography. Telegram systematically ignored law enforcement requests for information about its users.

The case against Durov began with an investigation by OFMIN's unit that deals with child abuse cases. Investigators found that links to groups sharing illegal content, including materials related to child pornography, were openly distributed via Telegram. This was reported by politico, UNN

Details [1

One of the reasons for the detention was that Telegram refused to provide law enforcement with data about a user who confessed to crimes against children in a conversation with a fake agent. After that, investigators turned their attention to Durov and his brother Nikolai, who is responsible for the platform's technical infrastructure.

The case against the Durov brothers was opened on February 8, 2024, at the request of the Paris prosecutor's office. In March, the prosecutor's office asked the cybercrime unit to collect all information about possible crimes related to Telegram. Subsequently, on March 25, arrest warrants were issued for the Durov brothers.

According to law enforcement officials, Telegram systematically ignored requests for information. The French National Gendarmerie reported 2,460 non-responses to its requests, which caused outrage not only in France but also among Eurojust partners, including Belgium.

Recall

On August 24, Durov flew to Paris from Baku on a private jet with a bodyguard and Yulia Vavilova, a crypto instructor and social media influencer. He was detained immediately after landing. The investigation now covers not only child pornography cases, but also a wider range of possible violations.

Lilia Podolyak

