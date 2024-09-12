Politico: Jens Stoltenberg to chair Munich Security Conference

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is leaving his post this year, will become the head of the Munich Security Conference. This was reported by Politico and UNN, citing its own sources.

Details

Stoltenberg is expected to take over as chairman of the Munich Security Conference after its next meeting in February 2025. The current chairman of the security forum, Christoph Goisgen, took office only in 2022.

At the same time, Wolfgang Ischinger, who has been the long-time president of the Munich Security Conference Foundation Board, will retain his position.

Addendum

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg has served as NATO Secretary General since 2014. He has been re-elected to this position several times.

However, in October of this year, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will take over as Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance.