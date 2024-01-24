ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations announced in Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22995 views

Polish government envoy Pawel Kowal announced Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations that are likely to take place in March. The consultations will continue the discussions raised during the recent visit of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to Ukraine.

Pawel Kowal, the newly appointed Polish government commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine, announced Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations and said that the consultations would continue to discuss issues raised during the visit of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to Kyiv, UNN reports citing Polish Radio.

Details

Kowal said that Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations are likely to take place in March. According to the politician, a new page is opening in the relations between Poland and Ukraine.

In Kyiv, Donald Tusk said that he had invited the Prime Minister and the Ukrainian government to Poland for "full-scale intergovernmental consultations.

Koval said that the discussion of the issues raised during Donald Tusk's visit to the Ukrainian capital would continue during consultations.

A larger meeting between the Polish and Ukrainian governments is likely to be organized in the coming weeks. There were so many topics that we could not discuss them in detail during one day in a small group of people

- the politician explained.

Addendum

During his visit to Kyiv, the Polish Prime Minister met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. In particular, Donald Tusk took part in the celebrations on the occasion of the Day of Unity of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

