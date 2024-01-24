Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations announced in Poland

Pawel Kowal, the newly appointed Polish government commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine, announced Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations and said that the consultations would continue to discuss issues raised during the visit of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to Kyiv, UNN reports citing Polish Radio.

Details

Kowal said that Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations are likely to take place in March. According to the politician, a new page is opening in the relations between Poland and Ukraine.

In Kyiv, Donald Tusk said that he had invited the Prime Minister and the Ukrainian government to Poland for "full-scale intergovernmental consultations.

Koval said that the discussion of the issues raised during Donald Tusk's visit to the Ukrainian capital would continue during consultations.

A larger meeting between the Polish and Ukrainian governments is likely to be organized in the coming weeks. There were so many topics that we could not discuss them in detail during one day in a small group of people - the politician explained.

Addendum

During his visit to Kyiv, the Polish Prime Minister met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. In particular, Donald Tusk took part in the celebrations on the occasion of the Day of Unity of Ukraine.