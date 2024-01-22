Polish Prime Minister Tusk arrives in Kyiv

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has arrived in Ukraine for the first time since taking office. This was reported by the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland, UNN reports.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk begins his visit to Kyiv, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal - reads the message on the social network X.

Addendum

Earlier, Tusk stated that for both him and the Polish president "the situation in Ukraine and at the front is the No. 1 issue for Polish security. There are other issues that need to be addressed, such as those related to the interests of Polish carriers, Tusk said.

The day before, Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius to discuss cooperation between the two countries, regional security, and support for Ukraine.