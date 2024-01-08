Polish European Commissioner threatens to block extension of trade privileges for Ukraine, makes demands

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100310 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111550 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141516 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138575 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176790 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171842 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283594 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178234 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167236 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148853 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 44784 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 33664 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 66753 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 35472 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55172 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100310 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283594 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251083 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236193 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261461 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55172 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141516 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107075 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107057 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123150 views
Polish European Commissioner threatens to block extension of trade privileges for Ukraine, makes demands

Polish European Commissioner threatens to block extension of trade privileges for Ukraine, makes demands

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100310 views

Polish EU Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski threatens to block the extension of trade privileges for Ukraine without his proposals.

European Commissioner for Agriculture from Poland Janusz Wojciechowski will not support the European Commission's decision to extend the free trade agreement with Ukraine if his proposals are not taken into account. This is stated in his letter to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, writes RMF24, informs UNN

Maintaining the trade privileges for Ukraine contained in the EU regulation that expires this year without safeguard clauses and quantitative restrictions threatens to reignite the crisis of oversupply of imported agricultural products from Ukraine

- Wojciechowski's letter reads.

Details 

As RMF24 notes,  the EC's internal consultations on the extension  free trade agreement with Ukraine end tomorrow.

Wojciechowski will not support the extension of the free trade agreement with Ukraine if his proposals are not taken into account. 

In addition to envisaging mechanisms, such as in the case of the EU blocking Ukrainian grain, the European Commissioner insists on introducing quotas on the import of sugar and poultry from Ukraine.

Wojciechowski proposes to include in the new agreement protective mechanisms, as in the case of the EU's blocking of Ukrainian rapeseed, corn, sunflower and wheat.   The Polish commissioner also calls for quantitative restrictions on sugar and poultry meat, imports of which, in his opinion, are growing rapidly and threaten to destabilize the EU market. 

The European Commissioner writes that the EU "should rethink the concept of its assistance, which implies unlimited openness." He blames the situation on Russia, which is blockading the Black Sea and pushing Ukraine out of its traditional markets in Asia and Africa. 

In the letter, the Commissioner also reiterates his proposal to support Ukrainian transit to EU seaports, from where Ukrainian grain will be transported to African or Asian markets.

Recall 

In May last year, the Council of the European Union decided to extend duty-free trade with Ukraine and other trade concessions for a year. The decision is expected to enter into force. The decision came into force on June 6. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising