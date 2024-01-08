Polish European Commissioner threatens to block extension of trade privileges for Ukraine, makes demands

European Commissioner for Agriculture from Poland Janusz Wojciechowski will not support the European Commission's decision to extend the free trade agreement with Ukraine if his proposals are not taken into account. This is stated in his letter to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, writes RMF24, informs UNN.

Maintaining the trade privileges for Ukraine contained in the EU regulation that expires this year without safeguard clauses and quantitative restrictions threatens to reignite the crisis of oversupply of imported agricultural products from Ukraine - Wojciechowski's letter reads.

Details

As RMF24 notes, the EC's internal consultations on the extension free trade agreement with Ukraine end tomorrow.

Wojciechowski will not support the extension of the free trade agreement with Ukraine if his proposals are not taken into account.

In addition to envisaging mechanisms, such as in the case of the EU blocking Ukrainian grain, the European Commissioner insists on introducing quotas on the import of sugar and poultry from Ukraine.

Wojciechowski proposes to include in the new agreement protective mechanisms, as in the case of the EU's blocking of Ukrainian rapeseed, corn, sunflower and wheat. The Polish commissioner also calls for quantitative restrictions on sugar and poultry meat, imports of which, in his opinion, are growing rapidly and threaten to destabilize the EU market.

The European Commissioner writes that the EU "should rethink the concept of its assistance, which implies unlimited openness." He blames the situation on Russia, which is blockading the Black Sea and pushing Ukraine out of its traditional markets in Asia and Africa.

In the letter, the Commissioner also reiterates his proposal to support Ukrainian transit to EU seaports, from where Ukrainian grain will be transported to African or Asian markets.

Recall

In May last year, the Council of the European Union decided to extend duty-free trade with Ukraine and other trade concessions for a year. The decision is expected to enter into force. The decision came into force on June 6.