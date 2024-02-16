Police rescue 3-year-old girl who locked herself in her home

In the Kyiv region, police rescued a 3-year-old child who was locked in a house. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the Kyiv region, little 3-year-old Vika accidentally locked herself in her own house when her mother left for a minute. At the time, Vika's 85-year-old grandmother was also in the house, and due to her health condition, she could not help the child.

The woman promptly turned to the local police for help. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, opened a window in the house and pulled the child out.

Do not leave small children unattended by adults. Take care of their safety! - reminds the National Police of Ukraine.

