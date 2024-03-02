Police: Israeli citizens staged a shooting in Uman, one was banned from entering Ukraine

In Uman, Israeli citizens opened fire. The foreigners are obliged to return to their country of origin by March 4. One of them was banned from entering the territory of Ukraine until 2027. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Cherkasy region.

Details

The incident occurred on February 29 in Uman.

"Local residents reported to the police that foreigners had opened fire on the street while driving a Toyota Sienna. Law enforcement officers conducted operational and search activities, studied the footage from CCTV cameras located in the city as part of the Safe Cherkasy region program, and established the location of the offenders. They were four Israeli citizens, aged 24 to 28 years," the statement said.

It is reported that during a cursory inspection, police found a Retay starter pistol and 39 rounds of ammunition on the 27-year-old man. Everything was seized.

District police officers drew up an administrative report against the offender under Art. 173 (Disorderly conduct) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

"Also, employees of the Uman department of the Central and Southern Interregional Department of the State Migration Service decided to forcibly return four citizens to their country of origin, and they must leave the territory on their own by March 4 this year. And the 27-year-old offender was banned from entering Ukraine until March 2027," the statement said.

