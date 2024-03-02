Police: Israeli citizens staged a shooting in Uman, one was banned from entering Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18167 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 59869 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44881 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 215957 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193561 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177542 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222123 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249487 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155313 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371684 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17452 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 59928 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 216018 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175121 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193608 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12074 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20960 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21483 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39175 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 46910 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Police: Israeli citizens staged a shooting in Uman, one was banned from entering Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46062 views

Four Israeli citizens staged a shooting on the street in Uman, were ordered to return to their country of origin by March 4, and one of them was banned from entering Ukraine until 2027.

Police: Israeli citizens staged a shooting in Uman, one was banned from entering Ukraine

In Uman, Israeli citizens opened fire. The foreigners are obliged to return to their country of origin by March 4. One of them was banned from entering the territory of Ukraine until 2027. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Cherkasy region.

Details

The incident occurred on February 29 in Uman.

"Local residents reported to the police that foreigners had opened fire on the street while driving a Toyota Sienna. Law enforcement officers conducted operational and search activities, studied the footage from CCTV cameras located in the city as part of the Safe Cherkasy region program, and established the location of the offenders. They were four Israeli citizens, aged 24 to 28 years," the statement said.

It is reported that during a cursory inspection, police found a Retay starter pistol and 39 rounds of ammunition on the 27-year-old man. Everything was seized.

District police officers drew up an administrative report against the offender under Art. 173 (Disorderly conduct) of the Code of Administrative Offenses. 

"Also, employees of the Uman department of the Central and Southern Interregional Department of the State Migration Service decided to forcibly return four citizens to their country of origin, and they must leave the territory on their own by March 4 this year. And the 27-year-old offender was banned from entering Ukraine until March 2027," the statement said.

AddendumAddendum

In Kyiv, a drunk man shot from the balcony of a high-rise building.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Toyota
Ukraine
Cherkassy
Uman
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90