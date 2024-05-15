Polish Sejm approves amendments to the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees

On May 15, the Polish Sejm supported amendments to the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees. This is reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

Details

The amendments to the law were voted in favor by 381 MPs, 19 were against, and 20 abstained.

The adopted amendments relate to a four-month extension of the deadline for submitting applications for conditional right to practice the profession of doctor, dentist, nurse and midwife, as well as approval of certificates of a citizen of a country that has terminated an international agreement on their mutual recognition.

Among the changes:

extension of the legal stay for Ukrainians until September 30, 2025. This applies to those citizens who have received, among other things, a PESEL UKR number and the linking of payments under the 800 Plus program for compulsory school education for Ukrainian children starting next year;

expanding access to medical, family and social assistance, and the possibility of living in collective housing;

extending to 36 months the period during which students can attend additional free Polish language lessons. The decision will also apply to students who started attending classes in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic years;

starting from July 1, funding for support in the form of accommodation and food for refugees in particularly difficult situations will be possible only on the basis of a signed agreement with a local government body;

abolition of benefits related to compensation for refugee accommodation and food costs incurred by homeowners;

July 1 also marks the end of the period of support for funding for photography and a one-time financial assistance of PLN 300.

The law, except for some provisions, will come into force on July 1. It will now be discussed in the Senate.

