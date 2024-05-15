Polish Sejm approves amendments to the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Polish Sejm approves amendments to the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees

The Polish Sejm extended the legal stay of Ukrainian refugees until September 30, 2025, and approved amendments providing for further assistance and access to services.

On May 15, the Polish Sejm supported amendments to the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees. This is reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

Details

The amendments to the law were voted in favor by 381 MPs, 19 were against, and 20 abstained.

The adopted amendments relate to a four-month extension of the deadline for submitting applications for  conditional right to practice the profession of doctor, dentist, nurse and midwife, as well as approval of certificates of a citizen of a country that has terminated an international agreement on their mutual recognition.

Among the changes:

  • extension of the legal stay for Ukrainians until September 30, 2025. This applies to those citizens who have received, among other things, a PESEL UKR number and the linking of payments under the 800 Plus program for compulsory school education for Ukrainian children starting next year;
  • expanding access to medical, family and social assistance, and the possibility of living in collective housing;
  • extending to 36 months the period during which students can attend additional free Polish language lessons. The decision will also apply to students who started attending classes in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic years;
  • starting from July 1, funding for support in the form of accommodation and food for refugees in particularly difficult situations will be possible only on the basis of a signed agreement with a local government body;
  • abolition of benefits related to compensation for refugee accommodation and food costs incurred by homeowners;
  • July 1 also marks the end of the period of support for funding for photography and a one-time financial assistance of PLN 300.

The law, except for some provisions, will come into force on July 1. It will now be discussed in the Senate.

Polish Sejm adopts resolution on sanctions on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus08.03.24, 13:18 • 38458 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

