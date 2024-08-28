Poland approves draft budget with record defense spending of almost 5% of GDP

The Polish government has approved a draft budget for next year with record defense spending of almost 187 billion zlotys (about 48 billion dollars - ed.). This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Details

According to Tusk himself, next year Poland is aiming to increase its defense spending to a record high.

We have prepared a budget of structure and strength. We will build energy security. We have also decided on record high defense spending. We are talking about more than 186 billion zlotys, and this is more than in 2024, which was already a record year. We have allocated over PLN 220 billion for the healthcare system - Tusk said in X.

In his turn, Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski emphasizedthat next year, defense spending in Poland will amount to 4.7% of the country's GDP.

The budget for 2025 is a budget that envisages a significant increase in defense spending. Next year, we plan to spend almost 187 billion zlotys on security, or 4.7% of GDP - Domansky said.

AddendumAddendum

The draft budget will now go to the Social Dialogue Council and then to the Sejm. The government has to prepare the budget for the new year and submit it to parliament by September 30.

Recall

New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on NATO allies to increase defense spending to protect the Alliance's values in a “new and dangerous era.