Poland and allies raise air force due to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

Poland and its allies have sent up aircraft against the backdrop of russian missile strikes on Ukraine. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Attention, the long-range aviation of the russian federation has started firing missiles at Ukraine again. Due to another aggressive activity of the russians, all necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace.

In the southeastern part of the country, there may be an increase in noise levels associated with the activities of Polish and allied military aircraft on our territory. The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is constantly monitoring the situation and is ready to respond immediately to threats