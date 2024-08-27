ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Poland and allies raise air force due to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 128250 views

Poland and its allies have sent aircraft into the air in response to Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported a possible increase in noise levels in the southeastern part of the country due to the activities of military aircraft.

Poland and its allies have sent up aircraft against the backdrop of russian missile strikes on Ukraine. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Attention, the long-range aviation of the russian federation has started firing missiles at Ukraine again. Due to another aggressive activity of the russians, all necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace.
In the southeastern part of the country, there may be an increase in noise levels associated with the activities of Polish and allied military aircraft on our territory. The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is constantly monitoring the situation and is ready to respond immediately to threats

Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

