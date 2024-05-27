Pletenchuk on Krynky: the situation is stable, the enemy has no successes

The situation in Krynky is stable, eight attempts of enemy assaults were repelled yesterday without any success for the russians, who suffered significant losses. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The situation in Krynky is stable. Yesterday there were eight attempts to storm the town and all of them were unsuccessful. The enemy once again fulfilled the plan for their losses - about a hundred, half of two hundred. Nevertheless, they continue to execute the relevant orders regarding these assaults. There were 4 attempts at assaults in the Orikhiv sector, 2 of them in Robotyn - Pletenchuk says.

According to him, the situation is under control and the enemy has not made any progress.

They fight there as a permanent force, sometimes there are small rotations, but again, there are no significant numbers that would indicate the preparation of offensive groups - He added.

Recall

russian troops carried out air strikes with KABs in Kherson region, damaging 12 private houses, an administrative building, a "point of invincibility", and a private car, injuring 3 people.

Prosecutor's Office: russian military shot unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war near Krynoks in Kherson region