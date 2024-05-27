ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 12681 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88220 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141740 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146682 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241397 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172341 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163979 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220659 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112979 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Pletenchuk on Krynky: the situation is stable, the enemy has no successes

Pletenchuk on Krynky: the situation is stable, the enemy has no successes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45140 views

The situation in Krynky is stable, 8 unsuccessful russian assault attempts were repelled yesterday, resulting in significant enemy losses - about 100-200 soldiers.

The situation in Krynky is stable, eight attempts of enemy assaults were repelled yesterday without any success for the russians, who suffered significant losses. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The situation in Krynky is stable. Yesterday there were eight attempts to storm the town and all of them were unsuccessful. The enemy once again fulfilled the plan for their losses - about a hundred, half of two hundred. Nevertheless, they continue to execute the relevant orders regarding these assaults. There were 4 attempts at assaults in the Orikhiv sector, 2 of them in Robotyn

- Pletenchuk says.

According to him, the situation is under control and the enemy has not made any progress.

They fight there as a permanent force, sometimes there are small rotations, but again, there are no significant numbers that would indicate the preparation of offensive groups

- He added.

Recall

russian troops carried out air strikes with KABs in Kherson region, damaging 12 private houses, an administrative building, a "point of invincibility", and a private car, injuring 3 people.

Prosecutor's Office: russian military shot unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war near Krynoks in Kherson region07.04.24, 19:03 • 48666 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

