Philanthropists organized a trip to Zakarpattia for families of veterans and fallen soldiers

The NGO "There are no strangers' troubles" with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation organized a vacation in Zakarpattia for the families of military and veterans from Cherkasy region, UNN reports.

Details

"These were relatives of the military and veterans. All of them received an emotional reboot and have now returned home to continue living and working for the future of our country," the NGO said.

The military thanked the benefactors for the rest and emotional relief.

"For me, this trip gave me the opportunity to switch gears, return to civilian life, and see once again how beautiful our Ukraine is. It is the most valuable thing we have. We have to defend it, our freedom and independence, no matter what. And we will do it!", comments soldier Sergiy, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

"I cannot believe that this happened to me. After the loss of my son, my life is a continuous pain. And here I was in a circle of mothers and wives like me. We shared our grief together, and it became a little easier. In addition, we underwent wellness procedures, drank healing water, bathed in the thermal waters of Berehove, saw the Shipot waterfall, Mukachevo Castle and other beautiful places in Transcarpathia. Thank you for not leaving us alone with the trouble. Such support is very important," says Nina Vikhot, 80, mother of the fallen Hero from Pervomaisk, sharing her impressions

We would like to add that one of the activities of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation is to support the military, veterans and their families. In addition to its own projects, the Foundation implements and supports a number of initiatives from the public sector. One of them is a trip to Zakarpattia for the families of the victims.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.