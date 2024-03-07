Philanthropists organized a trip to Zakarpattia for families of veterans and fallen soldiers

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17982 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 59020 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44436 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 214976 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192883 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177319 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221974 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249449 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155272 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371674 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17084 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 59119 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 215086 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 174442 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192959 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11921 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20830 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21367 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 38676 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 46405 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Philanthropists organized a trip to Zakarpattia for families of veterans and fallen soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21417 views

Philanthropists organized a trip to Zakarpattia for families of veterans and fallen soldiers

Philanthropists organized a trip to Zakarpattia for families of veterans and fallen soldiers

The NGO "There are no strangers' troubles" with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation organized a vacation in Zakarpattia for the families of military and veterans from Cherkasy region, UNN reports.

Details

"These were relatives of the military and veterans. All of them received an emotional reboot and have now returned home to continue living and working for the future of our country," the NGO said.

The military thanked the benefactors for the rest and emotional relief.

"For me, this trip gave me the opportunity to switch gears, return to civilian life, and see once again how beautiful our Ukraine is. It is the most valuable thing we have. We have to defend it, our freedom and independence, no matter what. And we will do it!", comments soldier Sergiy, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

"I cannot believe that this happened to me. After the loss of my son, my life is a continuous pain. And here I was in a circle of mothers and wives like me. We shared our grief together, and it became a little easier. In addition, we underwent wellness procedures, drank healing water, bathed in the thermal waters of Berehove, saw the Shipot waterfall, Mukachevo Castle and other beautiful places in Transcarpathia. Thank you for not leaving us alone with the trouble. Such support is very important," says Nina Vikhot, 80, mother of the fallen Hero from Pervomaisk, sharing her impressions

We would like to add that one of the activities of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation is to support the military, veterans and their families. In addition to its own projects, the Foundation implements and supports a number of initiatives from the public sector. One of them is a trip to Zakarpattia for the families of the victims.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90