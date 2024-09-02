ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Petition to lower the mobilization age to 50 gained 25 thousand votes: Zelenskyy to consider it

Petition to lower the mobilization age to 50 gained 25 thousand votes: Zelenskyy to consider it

 35110 views

A petition calling for a reduction in the mobilization age for men from 60 to 50 years old has received more than 25,000 signatures. Now it must be considered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to the procedure.

A petition calling for a reduction in the mobilization age for men from 60 to 50 years has gained more than 25,000 signatures. Now it must be considered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine. 

Details

The author of the petition, Andriy Azarov, wrote in the text that it was necessary to reduce the mobilization age in order to “improve the economic situation in the country.

The document was made public on July 5, so in less than 2 months the petition gained the number of votes necessary for consideration. 

According to the procedure, Volodymyr Zelenskyy must now consider it. After that, his response will appear on the website.

For reference

Before Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the lower limit of the conscription age was 27. However, last year, the Rada supported a bill to reduce the draft age to 25, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it into law. This allowed men aged 25 and 26 to be mobilized.

Currently, the upper age limit for mobilization is 60.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence has drafted a bill that would correct a legislative conflictwhereby men aged 18 to 25 could be mobilized into the Armed Forces if they have completed military service, graduated from a military department, or were recognized as having limited fitness in peacetime.

