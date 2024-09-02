Petition to lower the mobilization age to 50 gained 25 thousand votes: Zelenskyy to consider it

A petition calling for a reduction in the mobilization age for men from 60 to 50 years has gained more than 25,000 signatures. Now it must be considered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

The author of the petition, Andriy Azarov, wrote in the text that it was necessary to reduce the mobilization age in order to “improve the economic situation in the country.

The document was made public on July 5, so in less than 2 months the petition gained the number of votes necessary for consideration.

According to the procedure, Volodymyr Zelenskyy must now consider it. After that, his response will appear on the website.

For reference

Before Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the lower limit of the conscription age was 27. However, last year, the Rada supported a bill to reduce the draft age to 25, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it into law. This allowed men aged 25 and 26 to be mobilized.

Currently, the upper age limit for mobilization is 60.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence has drafted a bill that would correct a legislative conflictwhereby men aged 18 to 25 could be mobilized into the Armed Forces if they have completed military service, graduated from a military department, or were recognized as having limited fitness in peacetime.