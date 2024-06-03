ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Petition for reservation for emergency workers gained 25 thousand signatures: it should be considered by the government

Petition for reservation for emergency workers gained 25 thousand signatures: it should be considered by the government

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19232 views

The petition for booking from mobilization for emergency workers, which was created on May 31, as of the morning of June 3, gained more than 30 thousand votes out of 25 thousand required. Now it should be considered by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The petition for booking from mobilization for all personnel of the fire department and emergency situations service, operational and Rescue Service and other civil protection workers gained 25 thousand signatures. Now it should be considered by the government. This is reported by UNN with reference to the petition. 

Details 

The author of the petition claims that now the reservation from part of the civil protection workers has been lifted. She stressed that The State Emergency Service carries out an important mission in the rear, protecting citizens from fire and other emergencies.

In order for them (employees of the State Emergency Service - Ed.) to protect us here, we must provide them with the opportunity and ensure the right to perform their duties and functions

- the petition says.

The petition, which was created on May 31, as of the morning of June 3, received more than 30 thousand votes out of 25 thousand required. Now it should be considered by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Recall

In Ukraine, about 540 thousand people were booked from mobilization .Most of all-in the energy sector, agro-industrial sector, industry, manufacturing and transport.

