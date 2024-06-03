Petition for reservation for emergency workers gained 25 thousand signatures: it should be considered by the government

The petition for booking from mobilization for all personnel of the fire department and emergency situations service, operational and Rescue Service and other civil protection workers gained 25 thousand signatures. Now it should be considered by the government. This is reported by UNN with reference to the petition.

Details

The author of the petition claims that now the reservation from part of the civil protection workers has been lifted. She stressed that The State Emergency Service carries out an important mission in the rear, protecting citizens from fire and other emergencies.

In order for them (employees of the State Emergency Service - Ed.) to protect us here, we must provide them with the opportunity and ensure the right to perform their duties and functions - the petition says.

The petition, which was created on May 31, as of the morning of June 3, received more than 30 thousand votes out of 25 thousand required. Now it should be considered by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Recall

In Ukraine, about 540 thousand people were booked from mobilization .Most of all-in the energy sector, agro-industrial sector, industry, manufacturing and transport.

Under pressure from the media, the Minister of Economy urgently canceled her order to book some advertising agencies, IT companies and food delivery