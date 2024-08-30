Pentagon refuses to comment on details of F-16 crash in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124695 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129108 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211841 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160456 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157048 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144749 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205630 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112593 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193451 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105190 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 95297 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 70204 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104409 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101204 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 56325 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211843 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205630 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219971 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207777 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 33100 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 47524 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153301 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152374 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156348 views
Pentagon refuses to comment on details of F-16 crash in Ukraine

Pentagon refuses to comment on details of F-16 crash in Ukraine

 • 17885 views

The US Department of Defense does not confirm information about the causes of the F-16 crash in Ukraine. The Pentagon has not received a request from Ukraine for assistance in investigating the incident that killed the Ukrainian pilot.

The US Department of Defense is unaware of a request from Ukraine to help investigate   the crash of an F-16 aircraft in Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh at a briefing on August 29, UNN reports with reference to the US Department of Defense. 

"I have seen the reports, but I am not aware of any assistance or request for assistance from the Ukrainian side regarding this particular incident," Singh said. 

When asked about the incident of the F-16 plane crash and the death of the Ukrainian pilot , Singh replied:

"I can't provide any more information. This is something that Ukraine should be talking about. As you know, we train pilots here in the United States. I will say that combat aviation in general is incredibly complex. And we are very proud to train some pilots here in the United States, and not only here, but our partners and allies also train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s. And every day when they fly these aircraft, these brave men and women go out there to defend their skies and their country." 

The Pentagon spokeswoman also refused to say how many F-16s are in Ukraine. 

"This is something they (Ukrainians - ed.) should talk about themselves. It also opens up a lot of operational security issues. So I just can't talk about it," Singh said. 

Ukrainian pilot Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes was killed when his F-16 fighter jet crashed on Monday, August 26. The Ukrainian Air Command "West" reported that the pilot was killed while repelling a Russian massive combined missile and air strike and destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff officially confirmed the loss of an F-16 fighter jet and the death of the pilot while repelling a Russian missile attack. 

The General Staff added that a special commission of the Ministry of Defense has been appointed to investigate the causes of the crash and is working in the area of the plane's crash.

Deputy Head of the Rada Defense Committee, MP Mariana Bezuhla, believes that the F-16 of Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy "Moonfish" Mes was probably shot down by a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system due to discoordination between units.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World

