Pentagon denies rumors of ATACMS missiles being disposed of instead of transferred to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has commented on media reports that the US long-range ATACMS missiles are to be disposed of instead of being transferred to Ukraine. Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said at a briefing that such information is not true, UNN reports .

Details

Pat Ryder noted that the Pentagon had verified the data published by some media outlets.

Yes, I have seen these reports in the press. They are not true. These reports are false Ryder said.

Earlier, Newsweek magazine wrote that the US plans to scrap ATACMS missiles, which are essential for the Ukrainian army, because they have expired. We are talking about ATACMS systems and hundreds of M39 and M39A1 missiles.

At the time, he noted that the expiration date did not raise concerns and added that these missiles could still work well in Ukraine.