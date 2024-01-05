Pentagon denies rumors of ATACMS missiles being disposed of instead of transferred to Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100050 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111415 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141340 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138457 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176722 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171822 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283502 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178233 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167235 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148852 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43978 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 32721 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65919 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 34478 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 54094 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 100050 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283502 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251005 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236117 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261390 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 54094 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141340 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107027 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107012 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123103 views
Pentagon denies rumors of ATACMS missiles being disposed of instead of transferred to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47407 views

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder dismissed reports of the disposal of ATACMS missiles, saying that the information was false and inaccurate.

The US Department of Defense has commented on media reports that the US long-range ATACMS missiles are to be disposed of instead of being transferred to Ukraine. Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said at a briefing that such information is not true, UNN reports .

Details

Pat Ryder noted that the Pentagon had verified the data published by some media outlets.

Yes, I have seen these reports in the press. They are not true. These reports are false

Ryder said.

Addendum Addendum

Earlier, Newsweek magazine wrote that the US plans to scrap ATACMS missiles, which are essential for the Ukrainian army, because they have expired. We are talking about ATACMS systems and hundreds of M39 and M39A1 missiles.

At the time, he noted that the expiration date did not raise concerns and added that these missiles could still work well in Ukraine.

02.11.23, 13:15 • 989834 views

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

