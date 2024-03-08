Pelicans have returned to the capital and are now walking in the KyivZoo pond

Kyiv Zoo has received 16 pink and 4 Dalmatian pelicans, and now the birds live on the lake near the main entrance to the zoo. The Kyiv Zoological Park confirms that clean water, natural stones and lots of fresh fish provide comfort for the newcomers, UNN reports .

16 pink and 4 Dalmatian pelicans returned to the lakes and are now enjoying the spring sunshine - Kyiv Zoo's Facebook page says.

Clean water, natural stones, silky grass, green bushes and trees, and areas for sunbathing and relaxing in the shade provide a comfortable life for pelicans.

In addition, the specialists of the Kyiv Zoo took care of friendly feathered neighbors and fresh and tasty fish for pelicans.

The birds welcome visitors in the pond near the main entrance, and KyivZoo invites them to watch the pelicans' fish lunch every day at 12:00. As indicated, each bird can eat up to 1.5 kg of fish.

Addendum

Kyiv Zoo has a large territory, and there are many conditions for waterfowl. Earlier, zoo specialists noted that conditions have been created for birds to overwinter comfortably in the pavilions.

Recall

A Ukrainian Asiatic black bear named Yampil, who was rescued from a war-torn zoo in Donetsk, has found a new home at Scotland's Five Sisters Zoo. Despite initial fears of possible post-traumatic stress disorder, Yampil is adapting well to his new environment.