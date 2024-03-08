Pelicans have returned to the capital and are now walking in the KyivZoo pond

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17955 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 58891 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44375 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 214827 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192774 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177286 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221953 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249444 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155265 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371669 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16976 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 58891 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 214827 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 174257 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192774 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11902 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20809 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21346 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 38594 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 46326 views
Pelicans have returned to the capital and are now walking in the KyivZoo pond

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45452 views

Dozens of pink and Dalmatian pelicans have returned to the Kyiv Zoo's lakes, enjoying clean water, natural stones, fresh fish, and sunbathing spots.

Pelicans have returned to the capital and are now walking in the KyivZoo pond

Kyiv Zoo has received 16 pink and 4 Dalmatian pelicans, and now the birds live on the lake near the main entrance to the zoo. The Kyiv Zoological Park confirms that clean water, natural stones and lots of fresh fish provide comfort for the newcomers, UNN reports .

16 pink and 4 Dalmatian pelicans returned to the lakes and are now enjoying the spring sunshine

- Kyiv Zoo's Facebook page says.

Clean water,  natural stones, silky grass, green bushes and trees, and areas for sunbathing and relaxing in the shade provide a comfortable life for pelicans.

In addition, the specialists of the Kyiv Zoo took care of friendly feathered neighbors and fresh and tasty fish for pelicans. 

The birds welcome visitors in the pond near the main entrance, and KyivZoo invites them to watch the pelicans' fish lunch every day at 12:00. As indicated, each bird can eat up to 1.5 kg of fish.

Addendum

Kyiv Zoo has a large territory, and there are many conditions for waterfowl. Earlier, zoo specialists noted that conditions have been created for birds to overwinter comfortably in the pavilions.

Recall

A Ukrainian Asiatic black bear named Yampil, who was rescued from a war-torn zoo in Donetsk, has found a new home at Scotland's Five Sisters Zoo. Despite initial fears of possible post-traumatic stress disorder, Yampil is adapting well to his new environment.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyKyivUNN Lite
