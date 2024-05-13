Peace Summit: Swedish Prime Minister confirms his participation to Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he discussed Ukraine's urgent needs for air defense and the next package of defense assistance from Sweden with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who also confirmed his participation in the upcoming Peace Summit, UNN reports.

Details

"Had a phone conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. We discussed the content of the next package of defense support from Sweden. I told him about Ukraine's urgent needs, especially in terms of air defense systems. And I am glad that Sweden is working on concrete steps to strengthen our air shield," Zelenskyy wrote in X.

According to him, "we also discussed preparations for the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit to be held soon and the Peace Summit in Switzerland." "I am glad that the Prime Minister confirmed his participation in it," the President said.

