The rules for booking conscripts in Ukraine may change: payment of taxes as a criterion is being discussed, but no official offer has been made - mass media

Ukraine may change the rules for reservations for persons liable for military service, in particular, the payment of taxes on official salaries or income may become a criterion for this, Forbes reported, citing sources in the Presidential Office and two factions. Suspilne's sources said that such an idea is indeed being discussed. At the same time, it has not yet been officially discussed by either the National Security Committee or the ruling faction, UNN reports.

As reported Forbes, citing sources, such changes are being considered by the President's Office and the government. Allegedly, mobilization reservations will be available to individuals who pay a monthly personal income tax of 6,000 hryvnias, i.e. those who have about 33,400 hryvnias in salary.

There was also a proposal to set the official salary threshold at UAH 35,000, which is almost the same as the first option.

"There was also a proposal to set the threshold of official salary at UAH 35,000, which is almost the same as the first option. The third parameter: an employee for whom the employer pays about UAH 14,500 of unified social tax (corresponding to a salary of UAH 66,000) can count on a reservation," the statement said.

An interlocutor of Suspilne from the OP leadership said that the initiative to reserve military personnel who pay a certain amount of taxes on their official salaries or income is indeed being discussed. This was also confirmed by a source in the Ministry of Economy.

According to the source in the Servant of the People party, the issue will be raised at the next meeting of the faction.

At the same time, the faction's spokeswoman Yulia Paliychuk said that the MPs had not received official proposals to change the approach to booking.

"I can only repeat once again that we comment exclusively on facts, draft laws and information from official sources," Paliychuk said.

Oleksandr Zavitnevych, chairman of the Rada's relevant committee on national security, said in a comment to Suspilne that these are only rumors, as the draft law on amendments to mobilization does not contain a provision to change the rules of reservation, and there are no other documents related to mobilization.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is preparing package changes, and one of the proposals is an updated procedure for booking employees. It has not yet been agreed upon and is still being formed, but as soon as the procedure and its individual elements (mobilization, booking, military leave) are agreed upon, the details will be announced.