Pavlohrad has 58 victims of Russian missile strikes, five of whom are children

As a result of rocket attacks on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, 58 people were injured, three in serious condition. Among the wounded are five minors. More than 30 high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, shops and businesses were damaged, RMA head Serhiy Lysak said on Friday, UNN reported.

In Pavlohrad, three of those in the hospital are seriously injured. These are men aged 30, 68 and 69. There are 5 minors among the victims. In total, there are 58 victims. They have lacerations and cuts, fractures, bruises, and head injuries. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, several enterprises in the city were damaged as a result of rocket attacks. More than 30 high-rise buildings, a kindergarten and 27 shops were damaged. A car was destroyed and 2 others were injured.

The city has deployed the Unbreakable Points. Water supply has been organized. The liquidation of the consequences and fixing of damages continues, Lysak added.

