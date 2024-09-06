Pavlohrad has 58 victims of Russian missile strikes, five of whom are children

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118448 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121042 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197444 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153020 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152610 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142802 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197902 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112417 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186669 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90746 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 67069 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 46486 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 75119 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 52964 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197903 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186671 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213480 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201614 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 9172 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149692 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148944 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153039 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143972 views
Pavlohrad has 58 victims of Russian missile strikes, five of whom are children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20650 views

As a result of rocket attacks on Pavlograd, 58 people were injured, including 5 children. More than 30 high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, shops and businesses were damaged, and aid stations were set up.

As a result of rocket attacks on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, 58 people were injured, three in serious condition. Among the wounded are five minors. More than 30 high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, shops and businesses were damaged, RMA head Serhiy Lysak said on Friday, UNN reported.

In Pavlohrad, three of those in the hospital are seriously injured. These are men aged 30, 68 and 69.  There are 5 minors among the victims. In total, there are 58 victims. They have lacerations and cuts, fractures, bruises, and head injuries.

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, several enterprises in the city were damaged as a result of rocket attacks. More than 30 high-rise buildings, a kindergarten and 27 shops were damaged. A car was destroyed and 2 others were injured.

The city has deployed the Unbreakable Points. Water supply has been organized. The liquidation of the consequences and fixing of damages continues, Lysak added. 

Strike on Pavlohrad: Russians launch five ballistic missiles at the city at once06.09.24, 13:31 • 38141 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

