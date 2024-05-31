Partisans scouted important data about the rosgvardiya military unit in astrakhan

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 11943 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87844 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141693 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146637 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241352 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172336 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163975 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220633 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112978 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44984 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63840 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107883 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35013 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 66782 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241352 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220633 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207100 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233101 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220182 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 11943 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16901 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23431 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107883 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111865 views
Partisans scouted important data about the rosgvardiya military unit in astrakhan

Partisans scouted important data about the rosgvardiya military unit in astrakhan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20660 views

Partisans of the Atash movement conducted reconnaissance in the rosgvardiya military unit in astrakhan, identifying officials and collecting information about the location of personnel and equipment.

In astrakhan partisans of the Atesh movement conducted reconnaissance of a military unit. We are talking about military unit 6688 (375 separate operational battalion of the rosgvardiya, which is part of the Southern Military District). This is reported by the Telegram channel "Atesh", reports UNN.

Our agents continue to monitor military units on the territory of the Russian Federation

- noted in the message.

The partisans identified some officials from this military unit and recorded their personal cars. The number of people involved in the duty service and the location of service equipment on the territory were also established.

We are everywhere, and the invaders should not relax for a minute, no matter where they are

- they say at Atesh.

Recall

A rosgvardiya officer who tortured about 100 civilians and prisoners of war while keeping them in freezers at Gostomel airport during the occupation in March 2022 will be tried for violating the laws and customs of war.

Partisans in Sevastopol found an anti - submarine ship and boats of the Russian Federation - "Atesh"29.05.24, 11:56 • 34671 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
