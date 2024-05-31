Partisans scouted important data about the rosgvardiya military unit in astrakhan

In astrakhan partisans of the Atesh movement conducted reconnaissance of a military unit. We are talking about military unit 6688 (375 separate operational battalion of the rosgvardiya, which is part of the Southern Military District). This is reported by the Telegram channel "Atesh", reports UNN.

Our agents continue to monitor military units on the territory of the Russian Federation - noted in the message.

The partisans identified some officials from this military unit and recorded their personal cars. The number of people involved in the duty service and the location of service equipment on the territory were also established.

We are everywhere, and the invaders should not relax for a minute, no matter where they are - they say at Atesh.

