Parliament supports restoration of territorial integrity of Ingushetia

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution to restore the territorial integrity of Ingushetia and condemn Russia's crimes against the Ingush, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said, UNN reports.

The Rada adopted Resolution No. 10344 on recognizing the right of the Ingush people to establish an independent sovereign nation-state, condemning Russia's crimes against the Ingush and restoring the territorial integrity of Ingushetia - wrote Goncharenko on social media.

According to him, 248 MPs voted in favor of the resolution.

This resolution:

recognizes the right of the Ingush people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent sovereign nation-state;

Condemns the mass deportation of the Ingush in 1944, the dismemberment of the national territory of the Ingush people, the destruction of the Ingush national identity, the massacres of the Ingush in 1992, political repression and other crimes committed by the ruling regime of Russia with the aim of genocidal destruction of the Ingush nation;



supports the aspirations of the Ingush people to restore the territorial integrity of the Ingush people and preserve their national identity.



As noted, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada was instructed to send this resolution to all members of the international community and urge them to make a decision in support of the Ingush people.

Parliament adopts draft law on demobilization of conscripts