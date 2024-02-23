Parliament supports restoration of territorial integrity of Ingushetia

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38737 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 149249 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89780 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 320777 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265042 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201307 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237204 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252976 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159091 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372456 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 77044 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 149147 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 320651 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228144 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264951 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26271 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33925 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91535 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 98291 views
Parliament supports restoration of territorial integrity of Ingushetia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27350 views

The Ukrainian parliament passed a resolution recognizing the right of the Ingush people to an independent state and condemning Russia's crimes against them, including mass deportations and the seizure of territory.

Parliament supports restoration of territorial integrity of Ingushetia

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution to restore the territorial integrity of Ingushetia and condemn Russia's crimes against the Ingush, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said, UNN reports

The Rada adopted Resolution No. 10344 on recognizing the right of the Ingush people to establish an independent sovereign nation-state, condemning Russia's crimes against the Ingush and restoring the territorial integrity of Ingushetia

- wrote Goncharenko on social media.

According to him,  248 MPs voted in favor of the resolution. 

This resolution:

  • recognizes the right of the Ingush people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent sovereign nation-state;
  • Condemns the mass deportation of the Ingush in 1944, the dismemberment of the national territory of the Ingush people, the destruction of the Ingush national identity, the massacres of the Ingush in 1992, political repression and other crimes committed by the ruling regime of Russia with the aim of genocidal destruction of the Ingush nation;
  • supports the aspirations of the Ingush people to restore the territorial integrity of the Ingush people and preserve their national identity.

As noted, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada was instructed to send this resolution to all members of the international community and urge them to make a decision in support of the Ingush people. 

Parliament adopts draft law on demobilization of conscripts23.02.24, 11:54 • 31950 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

