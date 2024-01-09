Parliament plans to appoint Olha Pishchanska as head of the Accounting Chamber tomorrow - MP

On Wednesday, January 10, the Verkhovna Rada is likely to appoint Olga Pishchanska, former head of the Antimonopoly Committee and member of the Accounting Chamber, as the head of the Accounting Chamber. This was written by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"And tomorrow we will finalize the appointment of Olga Pishchanska as the head of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine. This is the first issue, in fact, a continuation from the last meeting. The authorities have already gathered votes for her, so everything will be fine with them," Zheleznyak wrote.

He added that tomorrow it is also planned to pass in the first reading a bill necessary for negotiations on EU membership.

READ MORE: Draft law on lobbying, a requirement on the way to the EU, registered in the Rada

Recall

The Accounting Chamber was headed by Valeriy Patskan from 2018 to April 2023.

Olga Pishchanska was dismissed from the post of the AMCU head on September 5, 2023.

On December 21, the Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of four members of the Accounting Chamber, including Pishchanska. At the time it was reportedthat Pishchanska might be elected as the head of the Accounting Chamber.