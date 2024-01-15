Parliament does not plan to consider recalling Bezuhla from the post of deputy head of the defense committee tomorrow - MP

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada will not consider the issue of recalling Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. This was written by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"They sent out the agenda for tomorrow's work of the Parliament. And guess what issue is not there? Again, there are no changes in the Committees and the recall of Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Defense Committee," Zheleznyak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that the issue of his resignation might be raised by other MPs in the hall.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence recommended that MP Mariana Bezuhla be removed from the post of deputy chairman of the committee.