Parliament appoints another judge to the Constitutional Court

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Serhiy Riznyk as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday, UNN reports.

"Parliament has appointed Riznyk Serhiy Vasylovych as a judge of the Constitutional Court. He received 276 votes," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to civil society representatives, this is the first judge selected under the new procedure involving the Advisory Group of Experts with international participation, and that "there were no significant comments on him".

Serhiy Riznyk is a professor at the Department of Constitutional Law and Vice-Rector of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

The competition for 5 more vacant positions is currently underway.

