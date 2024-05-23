Parliament appoints another judge to the Constitutional Court

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 11764 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87731 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141676 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146623 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241344 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172335 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163974 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220628 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112978 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44955 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63809 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107872 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34969 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 66694 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241344 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220628 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207095 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233097 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220178 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 11764 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16855 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23389 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107872 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111861 views
Parliament appoints another judge to the Constitutional Court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18343 views

The Parliament appointed Serhiy Riznyk as a judge of the Constitutional Court with 276 votes.

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Serhiy Riznyk as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Parliament has appointed Riznyk Serhiy Vasylovych as a judge of the Constitutional Court. He received 276 votes," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to civil society representatives, this is the first judge selected under the new procedure involving the Advisory Group of Experts with international participation, and that "there were no significant comments on him".

Serhiy Riznyk is a professor at the Department of Constitutional Law and Vice-Rector of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

The competition for 5 more vacant positions is currently underway. 

The Rada will consider raising salaries of civil servants of individual courts

Julia Shramko

Politics

