Over UAH 200 million paid to those affected by flooding caused by the Russian Federation's explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

In 2023, those affected by flooding due to the enemy's explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in June received more than UAH 200 million in financial assistance. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

Details

Last year, more than 23 thousand residents of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions received financial support from the state in the amount of UAH 5,000 per person , totaling more than UAH 115 million.

In addition, international organizations have provided assistance to the affected residents of these regions totaling more than UAH 88 million. In particular, almost 13.4 thousand residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions received UAH 6,600 each.

As noted, financial assistance was paid to people who, at the time of the hydroelectric power plant explosion, lived in the flooded settlements of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Addendum

Ukrhydroenergo has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Turkish company ÖZALTIN Holding on cooperation in the construction and rehabilitation of hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine. It is about the restoration of Kakhovka HPP and the construction of Kanivska PSPP.

Recall

On June 6, 2023, at about 3:00, the Russian military blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region.