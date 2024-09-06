Over the year, whistleblowers reported corruption 3.8 thousand times through the Single Portal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118432 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121012 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197393 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152992 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152598 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142799 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197884 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112417 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186649 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90609 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 66917 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 46327 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 74941 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 52757 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197393 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197884 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186649 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213456 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201597 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 9125 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149691 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148943 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153038 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143970 views
Actual
Over the year, whistleblowers reported corruption 3.8 thousand times through the Single Portal

Over the year, whistleblowers reported corruption 3.8 thousand times through the Single Portal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14476 views

The NACP has summarized the results of the work of the Single Whistleblower Reporting Portal for the year. The portal received over 3.8 thousand reports and became an effective mechanism for protecting whistleblower rights.

During the year of operation of the Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal launched by the NACP, more than 3.8 thousand reports were received. UNN writes about this with reference to the NACP website.

Details

The digital service has demonstrated its effectiveness by providing real-time analytical data on the situation with corruption reports in the country, as well as ensuring confidentiality and anonymity of whistleblowers. The portal has become the most effective mechanism for whistleblowers to receive timely protection of their rights

- the statement said.

The practical use of the Portal has shown that it needs to be improved, the agency believes. The NACP is correcting the system's shortcomings in cooperation with the public and government sectors. In particular, in order to optimize the process of connecting organizations to the Portal, the procedure for its maintenance and the order of connection of organizations were changed in April 2024.

In addition, the public part of the Portal has been changed, a new search filter for connected organizations has been introduced, a number of technical errors that occurred when submitting notifications have been fixed, etc. The design is also planned to be redesigned to meet the requirements for inclusiveness and a simplified procedure for submitting and accepting notifications by authorized users.

In total, over 3.8 thousand reports were submitted to the Portal during the year, but the main purpose of its functioning is not to generate massive appeals, but to  create a culture of whistleblowing, which involves a gradual reduction of corruption at all levels

- the NACP added.

Among the challenges facing the institution of whistleblowing, the NACP cites the elimination of gaps and discrepancies in legislation, as well as improving communication with society to develop conscious manifestations of responsible and virtuous behavior in the face of corruption.

In particular, to unify the concept of a whistleblower, it is planned to introduce a definition of this term in the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The procedure for obtaining confirmation of a person's status as a whistleblower and the procedure for appealing relevant decisions also need to be regulated. Procedures for protecting whistleblowers and providing them with legal assistance also require high-quality regulation. 

A separate issue is ensuring the payment of remuneration to whistleblowers. The absence of a proper legal procedure for such payment should not affect the possibility of exercising the whistleblower's right guaranteed by law

- the statement said.

It is noted that the NACP is working in this direction together with the Cabinet of Ministers, the Treasury Service, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy.

In addition, the National Agency, together with the USAID and FCDO project "Promoting Integrity in the Public Sector" (Pro-Integrity), has started working on two main vectors: proposing changes to legislation to ensure the proper functioning of the whistleblowing institution within the current concept and implementing a high-quality communication strategy with society to develop a whistleblowing culture.

The implementation of these tasks will create a solid foundation for further conceptual changes and expansion of the whistleblowing institution as provided for in EU Directive 2019/1937 of 23.10.2019.

Therefore, the NACP calls on all stakeholders to actively join the initiated processes. The NACP has a principled position on protecting the rights and guarantees of whistleblowers and welcomes the initiative of employees of organizations that have chosen to fight corruption and not tolerate any of its manifestations.

Recall

The NACP checked 1236 reports of political parties for 2020-2024 and found violations in 466 of them. It has drawn up 81 reports on administrative violations, and is preparing more than 300 more.

The Ministry of Defense has started discussing the anti-corruption program for 2024-202620.08.24, 15:33 • 21518 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics

Contact us about advertising