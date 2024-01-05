Over the year, at least 20 people have drowned in the Tisza River while trying to illegally cross the border into Ukraine

Last year, at least 20 people who tried to illegally cross the border of Ukraine drowned in the Tisza River, which separates Ukraine from Romania, UNN reports, citing the State Border Guard Service.

Details

Border guards emphasize that people often take crazy and unjustified risks in an attempt to cross the border.

Last year alone, about 20 men drowned in the Tisza. And these are the ones who were found.. - said the State Border Guard Service.

The agency urged Ukrainians not to tempt fate and not to be inspired by someone's stories about "successful travels across the border.

Recall

In 2023 , more than 220 illegal groups that illegally trafficked men abroad were exposed. More than 1.6 thousand criminal proceedings were initiated.

However, the number of cases of illegal border crossing decreased compared to last year.

