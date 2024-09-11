Over the past year, Ukraine has destroyed or damaged more than 150 enemy targets - Umerov
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine managed to destroy 24 Russian ships and a submarine. Over the past year alone, more than 150 enemy targets have been destroyed or damaged, including control centers, airfields, ships, and air defense systems. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov during the Crimean Platform Summit, according to a correspondent of UNN .
Our recent achievements in the Black Sea region are significant. They show that we are able to effectively defend our Ukrainian territories and interests. Long-range weapons and our maritime operations in the Black and Azov Seas have shown that we have made significant progress in the fight against Russian aggression. One of the main achievements is the creation of a grain corridor independent of Russia
He noted that one of the main achievements is the creation of a grain corridor independent of Russia.
