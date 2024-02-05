ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Over the past week, the National Guard managed to destroy more than 100 pieces of occupiers' military equipment

Over the past week, the National Guard managed to destroy more than 100 pieces of occupiers' military equipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22947 views

According to Ukraine's Interior Minister, over the past week, the National Guard destroyed 127 pieces of Russian military equipment, including 44 artillery systems, 24 tanks, and blew up five ammunition depots.

Over the past week, National Guard units destroyed 127 pieces of military equipment and 5 ammunition depots. The relevant statistics were published by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, adding a video of the destruction of an enemy T-90, UNN reports .

Details

The National Guard units continue to liberate Ukrainian lands from the occupiers and dispose of their hardware. Day and night. Skillfully and in a coordinated manner

- Klymenko wrote.

The minister noted that over the past week, the National Guard managed to destroy 44 artillery systems, 24 tanks, 6 infantry fighting vehicles, 43 armored personnel carriers, 2 MLRS, 52 vehicles and hit 5 ammunition depots. Klymenko also showed footage of the destruction of a Russian T-90 tank in Kherson region using a drone.

Recall

Ukraine expects to receive in the next military aid packages aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

