Over the past week, the National Guard managed to destroy more than 100 pieces of occupiers' military equipment
According to Ukraine's Interior Minister, over the past week, the National Guard destroyed 127 pieces of Russian military equipment, including 44 artillery systems, 24 tanks, and blew up five ammunition depots.
Over the past week, National Guard units destroyed 127 pieces of military equipment and 5 ammunition depots. The relevant statistics were published by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, adding a video of the destruction of an enemy T-90, UNN reports .
The National Guard units continue to liberate Ukrainian lands from the occupiers and dispose of their hardware. Day and night. Skillfully and in a coordinated manner
The minister noted that over the past week, the National Guard managed to destroy 44 artillery systems, 24 tanks, 6 infantry fighting vehicles, 43 armored personnel carriers, 2 MLRS, 52 vehicles and hit 5 ammunition depots. Klymenko also showed footage of the destruction of a Russian T-90 tank in Kherson region using a drone.
Ukraine expects to receive in the next military aid packages aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers.
