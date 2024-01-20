In the Luhansk region, Nevske , which is under fire from Russian troops, saw a significant increase in the number of housing destructions over the course of the month. In the temporarily occupied territories, radiators were cut off in high-rise buildings in Lysychansk, and when citizens return to Rubizhne, they find touring builders in their apartments. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

Despite the shelling by the Russians in the direction of Nevske, we managed to deliver bread to the residents of this liberated village and distribute it to them on a targeted basis for safety reasons. In addition, our police documented Russian war crimes yesterday. Over the past month, the number of housing destructions in the village has significantly increased - it is extremely dangerous to stay there - Lysogor said on Telegram.

According to the head of the JFO, "the occupiers stormed our positions 15 times in the Serebryansky forest and near Bilohorivka, but the enemy failed to break through the Ukrainian defense.

"However, the enemy is doing something else. In the rear. For example, to announce the switching on of centralized heating in Lysychansk at the end of September. And then, in its absence, cut out radiators in high-rise buildings in the city center in the middle of winter. Although the local population is still hoping and waiting," noted Lisogor.

He added that for a year and a half, the residents of Rubizhne had been waiting for at least some kind of recovery. "Many of them, among those who stayed, have already found places in the surrounding villages to survive the winter. But when they return to the city, they find touring musicians in their apartments. The latter, of course, do not care where they stay. They chose the most cozy and well-equipped houses among the surviving ones, despite the fact that this housing is not on the list of maneuvering stock," said Lysogor.

