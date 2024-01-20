Over the past month the destruction of residential buildings in Nevske in Luhansk region has significantly increased - RMA

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 98963 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111313 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141206 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138373 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176665 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171794 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283421 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178232 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167232 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43372 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 32111 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65315 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 33830 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53275 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 98963 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283421 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250943 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236051 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261323 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53193 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141196 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106984 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106971 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123064 views
Actual
Over the past month the destruction of residential buildings in Nevske in Luhansk region has significantly increased - RMA

Over the past month the destruction of residential buildings in Nevske in Luhansk region has significantly increased - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48220 views

According to Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, the number of residential buildings destroyed by Russian shelling in Nevske, Luhansk region, has increased significantly over the past month. In addition, heating equipment is being destroyed in the occupied territories in Lysychansk.

In the Luhansk region, Nevske , which is under fire from Russian troops, saw a significant increase in the number of housing destructions over the course of the month. In the temporarily occupied territories, radiators were cut off in high-rise buildings in Lysychansk, and when citizens return to Rubizhne, they find touring builders in their apartments. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

Despite the shelling by the Russians in the direction of Nevske, we managed to deliver bread to the residents of this liberated village and distribute it to them on a targeted basis for safety reasons. In addition, our police documented Russian war crimes yesterday. Over the past month, the number of housing destructions in the village has significantly increased - it is extremely dangerous to stay there

- Lysogor said on Telegram.

According to the head of the JFO, "the occupiers stormed our positions 15 times in the Serebryansky forest and near Bilohorivka, but the enemy failed to break through the Ukrainian defense.

"However, the enemy is doing something else. In the rear. For example, to announce the switching on of centralized heating in Lysychansk at the end of September. And then, in its absence, cut out radiators in high-rise buildings in the city center in the middle of winter. Although the local population is still hoping and waiting," noted Lisogor.

He added that for a year and a half, the residents of Rubizhne had been waiting for at least some kind of recovery. "Many of them, among those who stayed, have already found places in the surrounding villages to survive the winter. But when they return to the city, they find touring musicians in their apartments. The latter, of course, do not care where they stay. They chose the most cozy and well-equipped houses among the surviving ones, despite the fact that this housing is not on the list of maneuvering stock," said Lysogor.

Occupants shelled Donetsk region 12 times, fired three rockets at Novohrodivka20.01.24, 09:50 • 29862 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising